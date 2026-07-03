Nine Brussels puppies in need of 'forever homes' after being separated from their mother

Credit: Veeweyde

Nine American Staffordshire Terrier puppies rescued just days after birth are now looking for permanent homes, the SRPA Veeweyde animal shelter announced on Thursday.

The puppies, currently six weeks old, will be ready to join their new families from 13 July, according to the charity.

The puppies (two males and seven females) were brought to police in Saint-Gilles in mid-May when they were only three days old and had been separated from their mother. They were immediately taken into the care of Veeweyde in Anderlecht, where one of the shelter's inspectors fostered them for six weeks.

According to the shelter, the puppies were bottle-fed around the clock and received constant care during their first weeks of life.

They have now been transferred to Veeweyde's shelter, where they are continuing to develop in a dedicated maternity area under the supervision of staff.

Ready for adoption

Veeweyde says its priority is to find each puppy a stable, responsible home capable of meeting its long-term needs. Given their difficult start in life, the shelter stresses that proper socialisation, training and continued support will be particularly important.

As with all puppy adoptions at the shelter, prospective owners must complete a dedicated adoption form. Applications will be accepted by email until 12 July, after which Veeweyde will contact selected applicants to arrange a meeting at the shelter.

The puppies will be old enough to leave for their new homes from 13 July, once they reach eight weeks of age.

Veeweyde, founded in 1908, is Belgium's oldest animal protection shelter and regularly cares for abandoned, neglected and stray animals from across the Brussels region.

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