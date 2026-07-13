'Underrated': Singer Sienna Spiro and guitarist Nile Rodgers gush over Brussels

(L-R)Sienna Spiro and Nile Rodgers. Credit: Big Top 40/Instagram/Nile Rodgers/Facebook

British singer Sienna Spiro and American guitarist Nile Rodgers recently gushed over the Belgian capital, with Spiro calling it "underrated".

Spiro expressed her love for Brussels during an interview last week with the British radio programme Big Top 40. "I had a really good time…It was my favourite show I've done," she said.

The singer performed in Brussels earlier this year and admitted that the experience changed her perception of the city.

"I feel like they have really bad marketing. When I thought of Brussels I was like ‘God Brussels’ [but] it's great," she said.

"If you have like two days and you just want to go somewhere chill, go to Brussels," she added. "Go get some muscles and fries, go and sit on the river, have an ice cream, go shopping, walking."

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The enthusiasm for Brussels was shared days later by American guitarist and co-founder of the band Chic, Nile Rodgers.

After a concert at LeSemo festival in Belgium last weekend, Rodgers took to social media to express his love for Brussels in a video he filmed during a morning stroll through the capital.

"I'm lucky enough to be walking through the coolest part of Brussels, or at least a really cool part of Brussels," he said. "You can walk for miles and miles and miles and see nothing but cool stuff and people."

"I have to discipline myself and not eat too much chocolate, because it is the best in the world," he added.

The guitarist explained in another video that while a friend had advised him to walk a specific route to avoid areas of Brussels which are "a little dangerous", he decided to follow a different path.

"Anyway if I get robbed I'll let you guys know, but this seems pretty damn cool to me," he joked, adding to the caption of the video "I didn't get robbed".

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