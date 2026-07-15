Brussels to prepare 'heatwave plan' for homeless and vulnerable people

Homeless man pictured sleeping at the Parc de Bruxelles. Credit: Belga

The Brussels-Capital Region is preparing a comprehensive heatwave plan designed to better protect the region's most vulnerable people – particularly the homeless – during long periods of high temperatures.

This initiative comes in the wake of the heatwave at the end of June, which was the deadliest for Belgium in recent history, with 1,747 more people dying than usual, many of them in Brussels.

When questioned in the Brussels Parliament by MP Fouad Ahidar (Team Fouad Ahidar), Brussels Health Minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders) stated that an assessment of the recent heatwave was underway.

The figures are not yet available, but a report is expected by the end of the summer, Bruzz reports.

As soon as the first weather warnings were issued, several organisations working on the ground, including Samusocial, Infirmiers de rue, Médecins du Monde and DoucheFLUX, stepped up their outreach patrols to distribute more water and sun cream.

They also provided medical support to those most at risk, and circulated a map listing water points and shaded areas in Brussels.

However, De Smedt acknowledges that these measures remain insufficient. He said that the Capital Region lacks a centralised register of publicly accessible cooling centres and that coordination between local authorities could be improved.

As a result, the Brussels Government has now decided to draw up a proper heatwave plan, modelled on the ‘Extreme Cold Plan’ during winter months, which will set out clear trigger criteria, as well as the role of each stakeholder involved.

Coordination of this future plan will be entrusted to safe.brussels, in collaboration with the services of the Joint Community Commission (COCOM).

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