Good news for Brussels residents as air quality improves in the capital

Concentrations of the main air pollutants have steadily declined in Brussels. Credit: visit.brussels

Air quality in the Brussels-Capital Region is continuing to improve, with all current European air pollution limits met across the region in 2025, according to the latest annual report published by Brussels Environment.

The findings show that concentrations of the main air pollutants have steadily declined, reflecting the impact of policies promoting cleaner mobility and the energy transition. Several of the stricter European air quality standards due to come into force in 2030 are already being met.

Most pollutants continue to decline

The report found that current and future European standards for fine particulate matter are now met at all monitoring stations across the capital. Ozone, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide also remain within both current and future European limits.

Nitrogen dioxide, largely linked to road traffic, continues to present challenges. Although all telemetric monitoring stations complied with the European annual limit for the sixth consecutive year, several stations located along the busiest roads still exceed the stricter NO₂ threshold that will apply from 2030. Every monitoring station also remains above the World Health Organization's recommended guideline values.

Levels of black carbon, another pollutant mainly emitted by diesel engines, have also continued to fall, though some roadside monitoring stations still exceed the future European standard.

Health benefits

Despite the progress, Brussels Environment warned that air pollution remains a significant public health issue. Long-term exposure is associated with cardiovascular disease, respiratory illnesses, aggravated asthma and premature deaths. The report notes that the World Health Organization's recommendations remain considerably stricter than European legislation and have not yet been achieved throughout the region.

Brussels Environment operates a network of 11 air quality monitoring stations across the region, supplemented by two additional stations installed near the European Parliament.

Brussels Secretary of State for the Environment and Climate Ans Persoons welcomed the findings, saying they showed that the region's policies were delivering tangible results. "The results of this report show that we are on the right track. The air Brussels residents breathe is steadily improving. This is good news for everyone's health, especially for children, older people and vulnerable groups. It proves that ambitious policies can deliver tangible results."

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