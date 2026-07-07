Old Brussels motorway transformed into green urban boulevard

Image taken during the inauguration of an urban boulevard which was created as part of the Parkway project which transformed part of the A12 motorway. Credit: Brussels Mobility

Part of the Brussels A12 motorway has officially been transformed into a green urban boulevard that promises to improve local quality of life, the regional Mobility Agency Brussels Mobility announced over the weekend.

Featuring "more than two football fields" worth of green areas, bike paths and pedestrian spaces, the redesigned stretch of the motorway will allow locals to stroll or cycle along what was once a busy and noisy main access road into the capital.

"We are giving this space back to residents, families, children, and the people of Laeken and Neder-Over-Heembeek, who use it every day," said Brussels Mobility Minister Elke van den Brandt (Groen).

Years in the making

The urban boulevard was created by redeveloping the last three kilometres of the A12 motorway between the regional border and the canal near the Van Praet bridge.

The traffic lanes were streamlined to make way for more accessible green spaces, as well as bike and pedestrian facilities, including a 42-meter-long bike and pedestrian bridge.

The initiative was created as part of the Parkway project to encourage sustainable mobility and improve public spaces for residents, while ensuring Brussels remains accessible by optimising the road network.

Brussels Mobility first applied for a planning permit for the project in 2021. Almost five years later, the modern urban boulevard was officially inaugurated on 4 July.

Climate resilience and noise reduction

The transformation of the motorway promises to contribute to the climate resilience of public spaces in the capital, with 16,000 m² of new "greenery" planted in the area and channels to collect and store rainwater.

Additionally, there will be a total of 147 trees lining the new urban boulevard, although some will only be planted in the autumn. "We’re making Brussels more resilient to the heat waves that still lie ahead," said van den Brandt.

The project has also already seen a reduction in the noise pollution in the area, according to Brussels Mobility project manager Hugues Convent.

"Noise measurements taken before and after the work show an improvement of 10 dB(A). That’s a huge improvement in quality of life for local residents," he said.

Food trucks and outdoor yoga

Several activities will be organised in the unveiled space throughout the summer to encourage Brussels locals to discover the urban boulevard.

In addition to food trucks in the area, visitors can expect activities including local heritage tours, rollerblading sessions, cycling classes, and open-air yoga.

Brussels Mobility will regularly update the programme of summer activities in the urban boulevard on its social media page.

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