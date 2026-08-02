Robbers attack victim with machete in Anderlecht overnight

Illustrative image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A person was attacked with a machete and robbed by several suspects in Anderlecht early on Sunday, but their life is not in danger.

Police were called to Chaussée de Mons at about 04:55 following the violent robbery, Brussels-Midi police zone said.

According to the first findings of the investigation, the assailants attacked the victim with a machete before stealing personal belongings, said Laurent Lacroix, spokesperson for the local police zone.

An investigation has been opened under the direction of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office to identify and arrest those responsible.

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