Molenbeek steps up efforts against drug-related violence following shootings

Illustration shows the city hall of the Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

The municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean is stepping up its efforts to tackle drug-related crime following several shootings in various neighbourhoods over the past few days, the municipality said on Tuesday.

Plans include additional police resources, targeted measures and greater mobilisation of local stakeholders. A meeting with residents is scheduled for Wednesday.

The council has reported shootings in the areas around Avenue De Roovere, the Heyvaert neighbourhood and the historic centre.

According to the council, this violence is part of conflicts between criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, which are seeking to extend their influence through intimidation, violence and the seizure of territory.

The municipal executive points out that the enhanced security measures put in place following the wave of violence in the summer of 2025 have already led to several legal breakthroughs and recent convictions. Acting Mayor Saliha Raiss (Vooruit) visited the area with the municipal executive to meet with residents.

Police presence has been stepped up thanks to support from the federal police and several Brussels police zones. A temporary ban on gatherings will be introduced in the worst-affected areas.

Police officers will further step up their presence, whilst social workers from the organisation 'Move' will intensify their outreach work in the Heyvaert neighbourhood, on Avenue De Roovere and in the surrounding streets.

An information meeting for residents is scheduled for Wednesday at 16:00 in the Pythagoras Hall.

The judicial investigation into the criminal incidents is ongoing.

The municipality is also calling for a structural increase in the resources allocated to Brussels’ police districts, arguing that ad hoc reinforcements are insufficient to tackle criminal networks that operate across municipal boundaries.

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