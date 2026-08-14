New nightclub to open in former bank building in central Brussels

Illustration image. Credit: Pexels

A group of young Brussels residents active in the cultural sector are breathing new life into the closed Reset nightclub, located in the former bank building and Dexia headquarters in central Brussels, using their own funds.

With the launch of Hexagon, a brand-new socio-cultural nightclub on the Rue Montagne de l'Oratoire, they hope to "keep clubbing affordable" for the people of Brussels. In addition, the development of a studio programme is a key focus.

The previous project based in the bank building, Reset club, grew over three years to become a central hub of Brussels’ nightlife. In 2025, the club was forced to close its doors after the City of Brussels cut more than 80% of its funding due to budgetary constraints.

A few staff members spoke openly of continuing the story at the same location: the former De Ligne building – a derelict old Dexia bank building on Rue de Ligne in Brussels. Therefore, the imposing bank building will once again become a socio-cultural meeting place and nightclub accessible to everyone.

However, the project is only temporary.

Giving opportunities

After 2027, the De Ligne building will be transformed into the brand-new headquarters of the Brussels police. Until then, however, the new club concept can remain in the building, says Willem Langlet, one of the initiators and coordinator of Hexagon.

The establishment of the socio-cultural venue is being funded entirely by private money, mainly by Langlet himself.

"In our financial plan, we anticipate generating revenue through collaboration with major partners via B2B contracts. Companies can host events here. The revenue we generate from this will be channelled directly back into Hexagon’s social activities and its long-term development," Langlet said.

In this way, Hexagon is also set to become a place where Brussels-based artists can bring their own projects to life within the organisation’s studio programme. "Artists in precarious situations or without papers are given the opportunity here to produce and present a project of their own," he said.

The name Hexagon, inspired by the shape of the iconic interior space in the 5,000-square-metre building, stems from the idea and conviction that "culture is not a privilege", but rather "a fundamental right".

"It is a crossroads where talent, experimentation and development stimulate one another," said the project’s driving forces. Additionally, the halls surrounding the inner courtyard will become a place where "the fertile chaos and diversity of Brussels are embodied and transformed into cultural fuel".

Hexagon aims to guarantee space for experimentation and development, "without imposing any expectation of commercial success". Hexagon’s staff combine the development of the social club and meeting place concept with their own individual careers in the cultural sector.

Parapluie vzw, the non-profit organisation behind Hexagon, has also submitted an application to the Flemish Community Commission (VGC) to reuse acoustic materials from the former Brussels club 'Le Lac' – another venue that was forced to close its doors in 2025. As a result, Hexagon must at least match the acoustic quality of 'Le Lac’'

Affordable for everyone

Hexagon’s programme includes concerts, club nights, film screenings, talks, exhibitions and more. As well as focusing on local, Brussels-based talent, the organisation also aims to attract international artists.

"This way, the local scene forms the foundation and the international scene provides the reinforcement," they said.

Hexagon opens its doors on Saturday 5 September with a 20-hour opening party, featuring a vintage market, DJ sets and concerts.

The line-up includes performances by Frederik Daelemans, Vitja Pauwels and STACE. In the evening, O'Simmie B2B Erykah will be setting the dance floor alight. AK and Dirtydms will also be contributing to the line-up.

The full day’s programme is free. Tickets are required for the club night – these cost €10, €12 or €15, depending on the ticket batch you purchase. They are available via ResidentAdvisor. There are also solidarity tickets for visitors facing financial barriers, a scheme designed to ensure that "clubbing in Brussels remains affordable for everyone" in the future too.

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