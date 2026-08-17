Brussels Airlines launches new flights to meet demand for Arctic holidays

Brussels airlines logo. Credit:Belga/Marius Burgelman

Brussels Airlines will launch regular winter flights to destinations in northern Norway and Finland, citing growing demand for holidays in the Arctic.

The airline said winter trips to the polar region are becoming increasingly popular.

Brussels Airlines has previously operated charter flights to the High North in partnership with travel agencies, but it now says demand is strong enough to justify running its own scheduled services this winter.

In Finland, the airline will operate three flights a week to Kittilä between 10 December and 27 March.

It will also run two weekly flights to Kemi from 25 December to 10 March.

In Norway, Brussels Airlines will fly once a week to Evenes in February and March.

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