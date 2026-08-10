Air traffic controller announces new job vacancies in Belgium

Illustrative image of an air-traffic controller. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Air traffic control company Skeyes is opening a new recruitment round for air traffic controllers, with applications for candidates aged 18 to 30 starting on 31 August.

The launch of the selection procedure was announced on Monday in a notice published in the Belgian Official Gazette and confirmed by Skeyes.

Applicants must meet several conditions in addition to the age requirement. They must be nationals of a European Union member state, hold a secondary school diploma or be in their final year of secondary education, and speak fluent English as well as either Dutch or French.

Candidates who pass the selection process will be able to start training in May 2027. The process includes aptitude tests, a motivation assessment, a medical examination and a security check.

The training lasts about two years, during which trainee air traffic controllers are paid. Those who complete the full programme successfully are guaranteed a job as an air traffic controller at Skeyes, either at the control centre in Steenokkerzeel or in an airport control tower.

Skeyes air traffic controllers manage traffic to and from Belgian airports, as well as part of the overflights crossing Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. This amounts to more than one million aircraft movements a year.

Applications will remain open until 11 October. According to spokesperson Kurt Verwilligen, Skeyes usually receives between 700 and 750 applications, although the previous recruitment round attracted more than 900.

More information is available at atco.skeyes.be.

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