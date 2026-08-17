Violent car theft suspect detained after motorway police chase

Illustrative image of the E40 motorway. Credit Belga

A suspect was detained after a violent car theft in Schaerbeek, which led to a police chase along the E40 motorway that ended in Hannut, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

The incident happened on 11 August, shortly after midday, when Brussels North police were called to reports of a violent vehicle theft in Schaerbeek.

The victim was treated quickly and, although badly shaken, did not suffer any serious physical injuries, according to prosecutors.

The stolen vehicle was later spotted on the E40, triggering a pursuit involving motorway police and the federal police.

Officers tried to force the car to slow down, but the driver allegedly refused to stop. Prosecutors said the suspect also tried to ram police vehicles, putting other road users at risk.

The chase continued to Hannut, in Liège province, where the driver allegedly hit a kerb at a road junction and lost control of the stolen vehicle.

He then tried to flee on foot but was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

According to L’Avenir, a federal police helicopter was deployed over central Hannut during the operation, while several police units converged on the area. The vehicle had left the E40 near Lincent before heading towards Hannut.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office requested the appointment of an investigating judge. The judge issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

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