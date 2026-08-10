Two Belgian teenagers seriously injured in accident in the Netherlands

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

Two Belgian girls aged 14 and 16 were seriously injured after a car carrying a family of seven crashed on the A50 near Uden in the Netherlands on Sunday, Dutch media reported.

Police said the family, all from Belgium, were travelling in the vehicle involved in the accident.

Shortly before 18:00, the car veered off the road for reasons that remain unclear, rolled over and came to rest upside down in a ditch.

All seven occupants were injured, with the two teenage girls suffering the most serious injuries.

Several ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The motorway towards Eindhoven was temporarily closed after the crash.

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