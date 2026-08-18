Brussels doctor writes to Federal Government about 'long-term impact' of aircraft noise

Aircraft flying over Brussels night. Credit: Belga

A doctor from the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek, Elke Platteau, has highlighted the consequences of aircraft noise from overflights for the region's residents, in a letter to two ministers in Belgium's Federal Government.

The letter was addressed to Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés), who is responsible for flight paths, and Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit), Bruzz reports. Platteau points out that the noise is creating "untenable" living conditions.

"As a doctor, I am seriously concerned about the impact of long-term aircraft noise on residents," she wrote.

She pointed to scientific research, which shows that prolonged exposure to aircraft noise is "linked to increased noise nuisance and severe sleep disruption, and possibly also to an increased risk of mental health issues such as anxiety and depressive symptoms".

For example, during the heatwave, residents had to choose between opening their windows for much-needed cooling on one hand, or closing them to muffle the aircraft noise and protect their sleep on the other.

Additionally, Platteau deeply regretted that young families are questioning their future homes and lives in the city because of the noise pollution.

New deadline

She also criticised the lack of consultation with local authorities and residents when decisions are made about flight paths, despite the public opposition.

Since last summer, the highly contested RNP 07L route has been disrupting the sleep of more than 100,000 Brussels residents. Initially announced as a trial, the route has now been in use since October 2025 – leading the municipalities of Koekelberg, Molenbeek, Schaerbeek, Evere and Anderlecht to take the Federal Government to court over it.

Meanwhile, the Brussels Government is seeking an injunction to halt the flights. Just last week, 42 families from Dilbeek (just outside of Brussels) and the surrounding area also announced that they would be taking the matter to court.

After attempts to reach a political agreement on the flight paths by 21 July had failed, Mobility Minister Crucke put 1 October forward as a new deadline.

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