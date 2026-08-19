Fire that damaged cars in Saint-Gilles was a case of arson, say police

Credit: Belga

A fire that damaged several cars on Rue Vanderschrick in Saint-Gilles on Tuesday afternoon was started deliberately, Brussels-Midi police said on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene at about 17:40 on Tuesday following reports of a vehicle on fire. When officers arrived, firefighters were already there and working to extinguish the blaze.

According to local police, one car was deliberately set alight, and the fire then spread to a second vehicle parked nearby.

No one was injured. The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s office has asked the federal police forensic laboratory to assist with the investigation, which is continuing to establish the exact circumstances.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brussels firefighters said they had been called to Rue Vanderschrick on Tuesday afternoon. Spokesperson Walter Derieuw said two cars were already burning when crews arrived.

A third vehicle and the shutter of a nearby house were also damaged, although the flames did not spread to the building.

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