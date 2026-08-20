Major traffic disruptions in Saint-Gilles as new construction phase starts

Barrière de Saint-Gilles under construction. Credit: Brussels Mobility

A new phase of the redevelopment of the Barrière de Saint-Gilles will begin on 31 August with tram tracks being replaced at the junction, causing several nearby roads to be closed off at the site.

Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB and Brussels Mobility announced on Thursday that Avenue du Parc, Chaussée d’Alsemberg and Avenue Paul Dejaer will all become cul-de-sacs at the level of the Barrière during the works.

At the Barrière, the tram tracks will be removed directly from the roadway rather than dismantled in stages. The method is intended to test whether similar projects can be completed more quickly in future.

In early October, STIB will also renew the tracks on Avenue Paul Dejaer as far as number 27. A set of points will be installed there in November to allow tram services to return later.

This phase of the project is due to be completed before the 2026 winter holidays.

Separately, Brussels Mobility will start redeveloping a new section of Avenue du Parc on 14 September, between Rue Alfred Cluysenaar and Rue de la Perche.

Traffic and parking will be banned in the work zones. Once work begins on Avenue Paul Dejaer, the road will also become a cul-de-sac at number 27.

Pedestrian access, as well as access for emergency services and refuse collection, will remain in place.

For public transport, tram 81 continues to run between Montgomery and Trinité, while tram 97 remains suspended.

Buses N12 and 50 towards the Brussels Central station are being diverted between Rochefort and the Barrière via Avenue du Roi, Rue de Mérode and Rue Théodore Verhaegen. The temporary 96 bus is also being diverted between the Barrière and Brussels-Midi station via Parvis de Saint-Gilles.

The broader redevelopment of the Barrière and Avenue du Parc has been under way in phases for several months.

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