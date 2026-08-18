One in five diabetics drives without a valid licence in Belgium

Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Around one in five people with diabetes in Belgium drive without a valid licence, as many are unaware of the specific rules they must follow because of their condition, according to a survey by the Diabetes League, Association du Diabète, and the Vias traffic institute.

In Belgium, there are approximately 1 million people with diabetes. According to Vias, they are legally obliged to renew their driving licence every five years following a medical examination.

To assess the extent to which people with diabetes are aware of the regulations and how they prepare for and during driving, the Diabetes League, Association du Diabète, and Vias Institute launched an online survey. A total of 1,136 people with diabetes and a driving licence completed this questionnaire.

Almost eight out of ten (78%) of the respondents hold an adapted driving licence, which attests to how physically or mentally fit a person is to drive. This means 22% are noncompliant with this requirement.

"Driving without an adapted driving licence means, from a legal perspective, that you do not have a valid licence. This can lead to a fine and may have consequences in the event of an accident, even if it is not related to diabetes. It can also jeopardise the involvement of the car insurance," emphasises Aurélie Lampaert from the Diabetes League.

According to the Diabetes League and Association du Diabète, many people with diabetes are insufficiently aware of the rules regarding fitness to drive. Some do not know that their licence must be renewed regularly, while others only discover years after their diagnosis that they need to apply for an adapted licence.

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