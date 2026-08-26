Saint-Gilles shootings: Rally against organised crime to take place on Sunday

Saint-Gilles town hall. Credit: Thierry Roge/Belga

A citizens’ rally against organised crime will take place on Sunday at 15:00 in Place Bethléem, Saint-Gilles, following recent shootings in the municipality.

The demonstration was called for by several local associations and community groups, which say they want to respond to what they describe as the growing grip of criminal organisations.

In their appeal, the organisers said Saint-Gilles “cannot become a battleground”. They are calling on residents, neighbourhood committees, associations, shopkeepers and other local stakeholders to join the mobilisation.

They say the aim is not only to denounce the security situation, but also to defend the character of the area. “We also want to reaffirm what our neighbourhood is and what we want for it,” they said.

The organisers are urging people to “refuse resignation”, say “stop to organised crime” and demand that the authorities “assume their political responsibilities”.

The rally was launched in particular by the non-profit Basta!, the Citizens Committed to the Well-being of Saint-Gilles and its Surroundings committee, and La ville aux enfants.

According to the organisers, the gathering is also intended to put “conviviality and cohesion” back at the centre of life on the municipality’s streets.

Saint-Gilles has seen several shooting incidents in recent days. On Monday evening, automatic gunfire was reported in Place des Deux Bancs, the second such incident there in just a few days.

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