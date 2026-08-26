Brussels Security Council to meet on Wednesday after spate of shootings

Brussels region Minister-President Boris Dilliès. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès will convene the Regional Security Council on Wednesday in response to escalating drug-related violence in the Belgian capital.

Dilliès office announced the meeting, confirming an earlier report by the newspaper DH. It is due to begin at 18:00, at the safe.brussels headquarters on Rue de Ligne in Brussels.

Those expected to attend include Federal Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil, national drugs commissioner Ine Van Wymersch and representatives of the police zones involved. All mayors in the Brussels-Capital Region have also been invited.

The aim is to strengthen resources on the ground, both in terms of equipment and personnel, and to improve long-term co-ordination following a series of shootings in recent days.

According to Dilliès’s office, the planned action will build on measures already introduced in recent weeks to tackle drug-related crime and improve public safety.

The region also plans to appoint a regional drugs commissioner from September to co-ordinate a broader strategy. A budget of €68 million has been set aside this year for security and prevention.

In addition, the authorities have decided to end the use of shared electric scooters from 1 January 2027, partly because they are often used to flee crime scenes.

“Drug dealers are a plague and we must do everything we can to tackle the drugs trade at its root,” Dilliès said. “That requires more resources on the ground, but also better co-ordination between all the actors involved.”

“This is not a one-off operation, but a long-term effort,” he added. “We want to dismantle the entire system. No neighbourhood will be neglected and Brussels will not be abandoned.”

This article was updated with information on the location of the meeting.

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