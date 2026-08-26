Five Brussels tram lines to return to their usual routes

Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Five Brussels tram lines will return to their usual routes in the coming days after summer engineering works were completed, public transport operator STIB/MIVB announced on Wednesday.

Nearly four kilometres of new track were laid in July and August as part of the works.

From Saturday, trams 8 and 93 will once again run along the full length of Avenue Louise. As a result, the temporary 96 bus service will be shortened to run only between Gare du Midi and Trinité.

From Monday, trams 7 and 35 will resume their normal route along Avenue des Croix du Feu and over Van Praet bridge. Both lines had been disrupted since the start of August to allow track renewal works.

Tram 10 has also been serving Neder-Over-Heembeek again since Monday.

Works carried out by Vivaqua on Chaussée de Haecht in Schaerbeek have also been completed. Tram 92 will therefore once again run between Sainte-Marie church and Schaerbeek station from 31 August.

STIB/MIVB said it used the summer period to renew infrastructure at several locations, including Avenue Louise, Van Praet bridge, Avenue des Croix du Feu and Saint-Gilles.

A new phase of works at Barrière in Saint-Gilles will nevertheless begin on Monday. Avenue du Parc will be closed in both directions.

Rue Théodore Verhaegen, however, is open to buses again. From Saturday, bus 50 will join the 96 there in order to avoid the works on Avenue du Parc.

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