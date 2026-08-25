European Sleeper aims to connect Brussels with two more destinations in 2028

The logo of train cooperative "European Sleeper". Credit: AFP/Ralf Hirschberger

European Sleeper plans to launch a night train from Brussels and Amsterdam to Copenhagen and Malmö in spring 2028, marking its first route to Scandinavia.

The Belgian-Dutch rail operator announced the plan on Tuesday, saying it has entered into a strategic partnership with German train operator RDC to run the service.

The new connection is due to start in April 2028, although the timetable is still being negotiated.

European Sleeper already operates night train services to destinations in Germany, including Hamburg, Berlin and Dresden, as well as to Prague in the Czech Republic. From 9 September, it will also add a new night train to Milan in Italy via Switzerland. At the same time, the company is preparing a separate connection between Brussels and Barcelona in northern Spain.

“Our network is growing quickly, and Scandinavia is a natural next step,” said Chris Engelsman of European Sleeper.

For the Scandinavian route, European Sleeper will work with RDC, which also provides train sets for the Paris-Berlin service and for services to Milan. “We have extensive experience with night trains between Germany and Scandinavia,” said Markus Hunkel of RDC. “We see potential in combining our operational expertise with European Sleeper’s growing network and customer reach.”

European Sleeper said the new route would also put several other cities within easy reach with a single change, including Stockholm, Oslo and London.

No fare details have been announced yet.

The aim is for trains to leave in the evening at around 19:00 and arrive at their final destination the following morning at about 10:00.

As on its other routes, passengers are expected to be able to choose between cheaper seats in shared compartments and more expensive sleeper accommodation in private cabins.

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