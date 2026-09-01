Brussels to build new Dutch-speaking school campus at Tour & Taxis

AI-generated rendering for illustrative purposes only – not an architectural design. The final design will be determined through a design competition in collaboration with the bMa. Credit: Office of Anaïs Maes

In light of the growing shortage of places for pupils in Brussels' Dutch-speaking education system, the City of Brussels plans to build a new Dutch-language school campus on the Tour & Taxis site to accommodate around 800 pupils.

With this campus, the City of Brussels aims to meet the high demand for Dutch-language education in Brussels. The campus will have a primary school and a secondary school.

"There is high demand for places in Dutch-language education, and we want to actively contribute to meeting this demand, for both our existing and future residents," said City of Brussels mayor Philippe Close (PS)

"With this new campus, we aim not only to create additional places but also to invest in high-quality education and high-quality school buildings," he said. "Our pupils and teachers deserve the very best so that they can build their future as effectively as possible."

Preparing for the labour market

The new infrastructure will be designed to offer pupils and teachers a "modern and stimulating" learning and working environment. In addition to a primary and secondary school, a large sports hall will be built as well.

In secondary education, the focus is on a broad range of programmes, with provision for all three educational pathways: the academic one, the dual one, and the vocational one.

Particular attention will be paid to programmes geared towards the labour market: young people in Brussels must also be able to follow high-quality courses in Brussels that prepare them for a future in the labour market.

At the same time, a wide range of study options remains important, including courses that prepare students for further study and those that combine both options.

The school campus forms part of the ongoing urban development of Tour & Taxis. The site is evolving into a new urban neighbourhood with housing, public spaces and various facilities.

When new neighbourhoods are created, the necessary public facilities must also be developed, which is why the campus will also feature a large sports hall. During school hours, this will be used by the pupils and schools on campus. After school hours, the sports facilities will be opened up to sports clubs and other local users.

This way, the investment in the school infrastructure can also bring broader added value to the neighbourhood.

"When new neighbourhoods are developed, we must ensure that there are also sufficient public facilities. A school and sports facilities are essential components of this," said Anaïs Maes (Vooruit), councillor for Dutch-Language Education.

"With this campus, we aim not only to create additional places, but above all to provide a high-quality educational environment where children and young people are given every opportunity," she said.

'Important first step'

With this campus, the City of Brussels is taking an "important first step", the authorities said. In the coming period, the ambition for the new school site will be translated into more detailed educational programmes, spatial plans and concrete building plans.

The plans are now being drawn up, and an architectural competition will be organised in collaboration with the Brussels Chief Architect (bouwmeester/maitre architecte) to select the final design, Maes' spokesperson Rens Gijsen told The Brussels Times.

"We are aiming to secure planning permission for the first phase of the project by 2030, with the first stone ideally being laid in 2031," he said.

While acknowledging that this new campus will not solve the issue of the lack of places for pupils in Dutch-speaking education, Gijsen emphasised that this is a response to the growing demand.

"There are waiting lists at all our schools, and that there is very high demand for Dutch-language education among multilingual families – not only amongst Dutch-speaking Brussels residents but also amongst those who speak other languages," he stressed.

"Education is the City of Brussels’ largest budget item, so it is our top priority."

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