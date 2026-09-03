Brussels Anti-Banditisme specialised brigade seized over €1 million in 2026

The logo of police zone Brussels West. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Since the start of the year, the Anti-Banditisme Brigade of the Brussels-West police zone has seized more than €1 million, along with large quantities of drugs and 920,000 counterfeit cigarettes, the force said on Thursday.

The brigade targets organised crime, more specifically various gangs. Operating in Jette, Ganshoren, Koekelberg, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, said it had confiscated €1,003,980 in cash.

It also removed 28kg of cannabis, 22.5kg of cocaine and 920,000 counterfeit cigarettes from the criminal circuit.

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The 27-member unit has arrested 133 suspects so far this year. Of those, 112 were handed over to the public prosecutor’s office, while 35 were ultimately remanded in custody.

Brussels-West police said the brigade is often associated with high-risk interventions, but stressed that its added value also lies in its proactive presence on the ground.

According to the force, the unit targets offences linked to drug trafficking and drug dealing. Its continuous field presence not only provides valuable intelligence, but also allows officers to build up detailed knowledge of the areas in which they operate.

Police added that the brigade also carries out an initial investigation immediately after arrests, which regularly leads to further discoveries.

These have included hidden compartments in vehicles, as well as drugs and large sums of money uncovered during house searches.

In addition to its fieldwork, the brigade also serves as a Special Assistance Unit, providing operational support to other police services.

Brussels-West police said the unit acts as a local link between day-to-day policing and specialised federal units. It can also assist intervention and investigative teams when they face high-risk assignments, using specially trained officers and adapted equipment.