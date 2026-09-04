Brussels celebrates 50 years of metro with an open day and exhibitions

Credit: STIB-MIVB

The Brussels-Capital Region, the Brussels public transport company STIB-MIVB and Brussels Mobility are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the metro in the capital from 14 to 20 September.

King Baudouin inaugurated the Brussels Metro on 20 September 1976. Since then, it has been transporting countless commuters, Brussels residents and tourists to and from their destinations, work or homes every day.

Now, 50 years on, the authorities are once again celebrating the metro with a packed programme of exhibitions, competitions and an open day at the Jacques Brel depot.

“A wonderful opportunity to look back on the history of a network that has become indispensable for mobility in Brussels and to discover behind the scenes how the metro is preparing for the coming decades,” said STIB-MIVB.

Across the entire metro network, passengers can enjoy concerts and other artistic performances from 14 to 20 September.

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On Sunday 20 September, an open day will take place at the Jacques Brel depot – the anniversary date and also Car-Free Sunday in Brussels.

The choice of the Jacques Brel depot, in Anderlecht, is no coincidence: this site, in use since 2007, houses both metro trains and buses. This is fitting, as alongside 50 years of the metro, Brussels is also celebrating the centenary of the bus this year.

On 20 September, at the depot, curious visitors and enthusiasts will be able to take a look behind the scenes at the operation of metros and buses, learn about the jobs that keep public transport running, take a seat behind the driver’s console of a metro, discover the new technologies paving the way for tomorrow’s mobility and, thanks to a partnership with the Tram Museum, admire a ‘vintage’ bus.

STIB-MIVB is also organising three exhibitions showcasing the history of the metro, including one at the Kruidtuin metro station. Furthermore, it is offering various collector’s items and goodies to mark 50 years of the metro.