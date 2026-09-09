Police expect foul play after explosion in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe

Google maps street view of Rue des soldats in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe. Credit: Google

At least 30 people were evacuated in Saint-Agathe-Berchem Tuesday evening after an explosion in a building's entrance hall.

Around 23:00, a loud bang startled residents in an apartment building on Rue des Soldats. Brussels-West police zone confirmed the information to VRT NWS and said the entrance door had sustained significant damage, presumably caused by an intentional explosion. There were no injuries reported.

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The 30 residents were accommodated in a nearby café, and for safety reasons, authorities reportedly established a security perimeter immediately.

Federal police laboratory and DOVO reportedly arrived at the scene to conduct a forensic investigation.

No further details have been provided at this time.