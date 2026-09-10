STIB makes progress in improving bus and tram accessibility

Credit: STIB

Around a quarter of Brussels bus and tram stops are now accessible to people with reduced mobility, following the completion of works on stops opposite the Royal Museums of Fine Arts, according to Brussels transport operator STIB/MIVB.

According to STIB, in addition to a quarter of the 2,200 bus and tram stops being accessible independently, half are also accessible with assistance.

"Accessibility in public transport is essential to enable everyone to get around freely and independently," said Brieuc de Meeûs, CEO of STIB. "It is a long-term endeavour, involving numerous partners and requiring us to take into account urban planning constraints and the existing network."

"Our ambition is clear: to continue, year after year, making the entire STIB network accessible to as many people as possible."

Since the Brussels Region introduced new accessibility standards in 2019, over 500 stops have been improved to bring them into compliance. In 2025, STIB upgraded 38 bus stops and 19 tram stops.

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STIB has also developed "stop kits", which allow for the installation of temporary platforms to improve accessibility when buses and trams face temporary diversions.

Across the metro and pre-metro network, 85% of stations now have elevator access from ground level to platforms. With 19 new elevators installed in the last 10 years.

According to the operator, further projects are planned to ensure the 10 last remaining stations also provide lift access.

50 years of the metro, 100 years of the bus

Between 14 and 20 September, the Brussels-Capital Region will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the metro and the 100th anniversary of the bus network.

Across the entire metro network, passengers can enjoy concerts and other artistic performances.

On Sunday 20 September, an open day will take place at the Jacques Brel depot in Anderlecht, coinciding with Car-Free Sunday in Brussels.

The depot houses both metro trains and buses, and visitors can sit in the driver's cab of a metro and see behind the scenes of how the network is operated.