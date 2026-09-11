Brussels government to launch support point for victims of domestic violence

Equal Opportunities Minister Ahmed Laaouej. Credit: Belga/Nicholas Maeterlinck

Brussels will soon launch a central support point for people fleeing a violent partner, as part of a new Restart Package designed to help victims rebuild their lives.

The Brussels government says the scheme is meant to prevent victims from facing a maze of obstacles after leaving an abusive relationship.

Equal Opportunities Minister Ahmed Laaouej (Parti Socialiste) said it was unacceptable that a woman who decides to leave violence behind should then be confronted with a further ordeal.

More than one in two women in Brussels experience at least one form of partner violence during their lifetime.

In 2022, police in the region recorded 4,848 cases of domestic violence, or more than 13 incidents a day. Seven of those daily cases involved physical violence within a couple.

For victims, leaving an abusive partner does not mean the difficulties are over. Many continue to face problems linked to safety, housing, finances, administrative procedures, health, work and starting a new life.

Laaouej said the authorities must be able to provide a co-ordinated and practical response, which is the aim of the Restart Package.

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The package includes 36 measures. At its centre is a single point of contact at Olista, an existing service specialising in domestic violence, which will assess victims’ most urgent needs and direct them to the appropriate services.

Among the planned measures is a secure mail-forwarding system, allowing victims to receive post without revealing their new address to a former partner.

The package also places greater emphasis on economic abuse, including benefits that have been seized and debts taken out in the victim’s name.

Other priorities include easier access to cultural and sports activities, stronger training for frontline workers and emergency services, and better detection of violence during and after pregnancy.

Laaouej said implementing the package would require the involvement of several Brussels ministers. The new measures will be backed by a budget of €520,000.