King Baudouin Foundation invests over €1 million for cycling infrastructure projects in Brussels

Credit: Belga / Pieter-Jan Vanstockstraeten

Six cycling infrastructure projects in Brussels and its suburbs were honoured on Friday at the Bikes in Brussels Awards, an initiative of the Bikes in Brussels Fund managed by the King Baudouin Foundation.

A total of over €1 million has been awarded to the various winners to support these projects, which aim to make cycling safer and more comfortable in and around the capital.

For this second edition, an independent jury selected six projects completed in 2024 or 2025. These improve cycling facilities and safety in urban areas, enable cyclists to cross road and rail infrastructure, or strengthen connections between Brussels and its suburbs.

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Among the winners are the Dikke Linde cycle bridge, linking Avenue Van Praet in Neder-over-Heembeek to the C28 cycle route towards Boom, and the C203 cycle route between Avenue des Communautés and the Brussels Inner Ring Road. Both projects are led by Brussels Mobility.

The Groenendaal cycle tunnel and eco-recreational bridge, running beneath the Hoeilaart railway line, were also highly acclaimed, alongside the F203 cycle route between Brussels and Bertem, along the E40 motorway, and the 340-metre-long cycle underpass at Lécroé.

All three projects were managed by De Werkvennootschap, the Flemish authority responsible for infrastructure works. Each of these projects has received a grant of €200,000.

Finally, the Saint-Bernard cycle street in Saint-Gilles, set up by the local council, has been hailed as an “inspiring example of traffic calming in an urban environment” and is receiving funding of 30,000 euros.