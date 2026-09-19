Weekend heritage days in Brussels see over 270 events in their program

Avenue Van Volxem and the Wiels museum in Forest. Credit: Belga / Christophe Ketels

More than 270 events will take place across Brussels’ 19 municipalities on Saturday and Sunday for the 38th edition of Heritage Days.

The weekend programme includes guided tours, walks, cycle rides, exhibitions, lectures, performances and special openings, all centred on the theme “Our Landscape, Our Legacy”.

This year’s theme invites visitors to see Brussels as a living landscape shaped by its architecture, history, natural heritage and the changing character of its neighbourhoods.

Wiels, in Forest, reflects that approach. From the terrace of the former industrial site, visitors can look out over a panorama that brings together railway and industrial heritage, residential districts and natural spaces. At its foot, the Wiels marsh is set to become an urban park.

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Several viewpoints that are usually closed to the public will open for the occasion, including the south tower of St Michael and St Gudula Cathedral, the former central administration building of the RTT and the Brusilia tower in Schaerbeek.

Visitors will also be able to explore Rivieren Castle in Ganshoren, Tournay-Solvay Castle in Watermael-Boitsfort, the Manoir d’Anjou in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre and the Allard Estate in Uccle.

The roof of BELvue, Jacques Wirtz’s secret garden and the Savonnerie Royale are also included in the programme.

Other activities will offer a chance to discover Brussels at unusual times of day. An early morning walk will link the gardens of La Cambre Abbey, Tenbosch Park and a private garden in Saint-Gilles.

An evening walk between Avenue Louise and Place Royale will show how lighting changes the way the urban landscape is perceived.

The event will also feature a partnership with the European #EUInMyRegion campaign, highlighting projects backed by the European Regional Development Fund, including the Uccle-Boitsfort racecourse, the Ketelhoeve site in Neerpede and COOP along the canal.