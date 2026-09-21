'Very serious': Two Brussels art schools file complaint against teacher who allegedly violated students

École supérieure des arts Saint-Luc. Credit: StudyinBelgium.be

Two Brussels art schools have filed a complaint against a former teacher who allegedly violated multiple female students.

Governing body of the École de recherche graphique (ERG) in Ixelles and École supérieure des arts Saint-Luc in Saint-Gilles reported what they described as "very serious" alleged violations of sexual integrity to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office on Monday.

Several students had alerted the schools to alleged acts committed by the teacher. The institutions said they decided to refer the matter to prosecutors so that the allegations could be examined through an independent criminal investigation.

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Olivia Benet, lawyer for the schools' governing body, said such an investigation was necessary to establish the extent and veracity of the allegations.

The schools said they would not comment further on the substance of the case, citing respect for the investigation and the presumption of innocence.

The teacher was initially suspended as a precaution after the schools received the first detailed testimonies, preventing further contact with students. He has since permanently left both institutions.

The schools said they were supporting students and members of teaching and administrative staff affected by the case.

Anyone who may also have been affected has been encouraged to contact the schools' confidential advisers or Cellule Marcelle, a Brussels service supporting students who experience inappropriate behaviour, discrimination, racism or sexual violence.

Both institutions said the complaint formed part of their broader efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence in higher arts education.