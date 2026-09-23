Explosion damages front side of barber shop in Schaerbeek overnight

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

An explosion damaged the front of a barber’s shop in Schaerbeek overnight, but no one was injured.

Brussels fire brigade said it was called to Louis Bertrand Avenue in Schaerbeek at about 01:25 after reports of an explosion at the shopfront followed by a fire.

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When firefighters arrived, the blaze had already gone out and only smoke remained, spokesman Walter Derieuw said.

Initial indications suggest that an object was thrown at the front of the building, although investigators have not yet determined what it was. This tactic traditionally is associated with gang wars.

The explosion damaged the shop’s façade and shattered its window, the fire brigade said.

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