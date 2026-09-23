Brussels' Flemish representative pledges to preserve 'citizen-focused' Dutch services

Benjamin Dalle. Credit: Belga

Benjamin Dalle, president of the Flemish Community Commission Council, on Wednesday officially opened the new political year, saying Dutch-speaking people in Brussels must be able to rely on open, dependable and accessible services in a time of growing uncertainty.

Dalle, a CD&V politician, made the remarks after being reappointed as president of the council. He pointed to uncertainty at international, European and national level as the backdrop to the new political year.

He described Brussels as a place that can sometimes feel like a village, including for its Dutch-speaking community, while also containing the whole world within it. He said that contrast is what makes the city unique.

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According to Dalle, Dutch-language services play an important role in daily life in Brussels. He cited schools, playgrounds and sports clubs as places where residents meet, where children and young people are given opportunities, and where a sense of community is built.

He said the council also wants to contribute to that effort by ensuring that both young and older people have the space to develop, meet one another and find their place in the city.

Dalle also stressed the importance of reliable, citizen-focused services in a world that is changing rapidly on many fronts. He said such Dutch-language services are not a luxury but something essential that Brussels residents are entitled to expect.

He added that people should be able to trust that their government is taking responsibility.

Dalle also highlighted several political reforms currently under way within the VGC, including the merger of the expanded bureau and the bureau into a single unified body.