Man seriously injured after his leg got stuck at Botanique metro station

Botanique Park Brussels. Credit: Lauren Walker/ The Brussels Times

A man was seriously injured on Sunday morning after his leg became trapped in an access shutter at Botanique metro station in Brussels.

Emergency services were called at about 05:00, Brussels fire service spokesperson Walter Derieuw said.

When crews arrived, they found the man with his leg stuck in a shutter leading to the metro station.

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Firefighters freed him with the help of a technical team from Brussels public transport operator STIB.

The man was conscious but had serious injuries to one of his lower limbs.

He was taken to hospital under the care of a mobile emergency and resuscitation unit.