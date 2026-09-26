No malicious intent in seven-hour waste plant blaze

the scene of a fire at the OXY building at place De Brouckere, in Brussels, Tuesday 14 July 2026s. The Brussels Labour Inspectorate confirms several bodies were found in the lift shafts, 6 people are still missing. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building that is currently being renovated. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

A major fire at the Vanheede waste processing plant in Roeselare was accidental and not the result of arson, the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at about 22:00 on Friday at the company’s site on Pildersweg. As a precaution, the entire site and the neighbouring Paulig company were evacuated. No one was injured.

More than 100 firefighters from several fire zones were deployed to tackle the blaze. It was brought under control on Saturday morning.

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Soot particles may have fallen in the immediate area around the plant. These do not contain asbestos, as the substance was not present in the building where the fire broke out.

Residents who find such particles in their gardens or on their property are advised to pick them up with gloves and dispose of them with residual waste.

The city of Roeselare also warned nearby residents about possible odour nuisance. Within a one-kilometre radius of the site, people are advised to keep windows and doors closed and not to switch on ventilation systems.

The cause of the fire was initially unclear, prompting the Kortrijk division of the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office to send a fire expert to investigate the circumstances.

According to the expert’s findings, there are no indications of deliberate intent. The fire is therefore being treated as accidental.