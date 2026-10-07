Ixelles commune introduces free parking permits for garages blocked by roadworks

Illustrative image of a parking machine in Brussels. Credit: The Brussels Times

Residents in Ixelles can now get a free temporary parking permit if roadworks make their parking garage inaccessible.

The new permits will apply when roadworks affect a parking space for at least 10 working days.

"We have listened to the difficulties experienced by our residents," explained the Alderwoman for Mobility and Parking Valérie Libert (MR & Anders avec vous).

"In recent months, several urgent works have had to be carried out at very short notice, particularly following unforeseen interventions by Vivaqua, for example."

According to Libert, during urgent Vivaqua roadworks, residents found they could not use their garage, with no suitable alternative provided. Instead, those affected could only park on the street and pay parking fees.

This became a challenge for those not officially registered as residents, such as shopkeepers, who could not access a resident parking permit, according to the commune.

Owners of affected parking garages will be informed of their options before works begin, so that they can submit an application to parking.brussels for the temporary permit.

Applicants will need to provide proof of their connection to the vehicle and of their regular use of the garage that has become inaccessible.

The permit will be free of charge and will be valid for as long as their garage remains inaccessible.

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