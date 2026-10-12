Strikes disrupt Brussels tram network on Monday - which lines are running?

A STIB - MIVB tram pictured on the day of a national manifestation against the Federal Government's budgetary measures, under the 'Keep your hands out of our pockets!'. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

A strike by public sector workers organised by the CGSP-ACOD union is disrupting Brussels public transport on Monday, with fewer STIB-MIVB buses, trams and metro services running.

In an update issued at 6.30am, the Brussels public transport operator said services were operating on all metro and bus lines.

On the tram network, only lines 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 19, 25, 51, 55, 62, 81, 82 and 92 were running.

STIB said the information reflected the network's current status and warned that the situation could still change.

Belgian rail operator SNCB expects three in 10 intercity trains to be cancelled. Many P trains, which boost capacity during rush hour, will also be withdrawn, while fewer S and L trains will run.

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Passengers are advised to check the operator’s communication channels regularly for the latest updates.

Rubbish collection in Brussels will also be heavily affected. The city has asked residents to keep blue and yellow bags at home until the next collection day.