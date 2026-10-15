‘We will never forget you’: Brussels officer Nordine El Talbi mourned after fatal shooting

Credit: Family handout

After 17 years serving the public in law enforcement, Brussels police officer Nordine El Talbi (41) was killed in the line of duty during an operation in Jette on Monday evening. He leaves behind a partner and two children.

In 2009, Nordine began his law enforcement career by joining the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles Police District. After a decade of service, he joined the district’s Anti-Aggression Brigade in 2019, a specialised unit he would work in until his death.

Brussels Police Chief Michel Goovaerts told VRT that Nordine was "a true Brussels kid” and that working in law enforcement was "truly a calling for him."

Goovaerts added that the loss has had a profound impact on the unit and that he and the rest of the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone will ensure that Nordine's memory lives on.

'I lost the love of my life'

Manon Taïs, Nordine’s partner, published a statement on Facebook on Tuesday night, writing: "Today my life has come to a halt. Today I lost the love of my life." She added that the pair had "so much more to experience and so many more dreams left to fulfill."

Taïs concluded the statement by expressing her love for Nordine, writing, "I love you endlessly, my love. And I will love you for the rest of my life."

Since the shooting, an outpouring of support has emerged from members of the public, fellow police officers and public officials alike. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was among those who paid their respects, writing on social media that the everyday sacrifices members of law enforcement make should never be forgotten.

"We cannot thank the men and women enough who carry out their duties every day with the utmost courage, and sometimes even at the risk of their own lives, for the safety of us all," he said.

Nordine’s colleagues, officers from other Brussels police zones and members of the federal police also paid tribute to him during a gathering last night at Place Poelaert. After a silent tribute, members of the police force switched on their blue flashing lights as a sign of respect and remembrance.

À minuit, sur la place Poelaert, nos collègues de PolBru, rejoints par de nombreux collègues des cinq autres zones de police bruxelloises (BWest, BruNo, BruMi, Monty et Marlow) ainsi que de la Police fédérale, se sont rassemblés pour rendre hommage à notre collègue Nordine.… pic.twitter.com/j2DLZXGmGj — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) October 14, 2026

In a social media post published on Wednesday, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone described him as “a loved one, a friend, an exemplary colleague and a man who devoted himself wholeheartedly to his work."

They concluded the message with the promise of "We will never forget you, Nordine."

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone has organised a memorial service in Nordine’s honor at 11:00 this Friday at the Parc du Cinquantenaire. A private funeral and burial is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Members of the public who wish to honour Nordine can pay their respects by signing a condolence book at Brussels City Hall. The book can be signed from 14 to 16 October, between 08:00 and 18:00, at the City Hall on the Grand-Place in Brussels.

Nordine’s family will receive the book at the end of this period.

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