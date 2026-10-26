Brussels' Kanal Museum site reopened following reports of gas leak

Emergency services are searching for a possible gas leak at the Quai de Willebroeck - Willebroekkaai and the Kanal museum, on Monday 26 October 2026. Credit: Brussels Fire Department.

A strong gas smell was detected on Quai de Willebroeck in Brussels on Monday afternoon, prompting the road’s closure and the evacuation of the nearby Kanal Museum construction site.

The Kanal Museum site reopened, and security cordons on Quai de Willebroeck were lifted Tuesday morning after Sibelga temporarily sealed a medium-pressure gas line at 20:00 on Monday evening.

Grid operator Sibelga said it fully located and sealed the leak on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters, police and gas network operator Sibelga were sent to the scene on Monday afternoon to trace the source of the potential gas leak, according to the Brussels fire service.

“Our first-response teams are on site and are carrying out in-depth investigations to determine the source of this odour and to locate a possible gas leak,” Sibelga said at the time. “As a precaution, the construction site and the building have been evacuated. The police and the fire brigade have also established a safety zone.”

At 14:30, Brussels fire service spokesperson Walter Derieuw said Sibelga’s searches were still underway. He added that tests in neighbouring buildings had not detected any gas. Yet, authorities also evacuated three further buildings on the same street.

Kanal Museum – Brussels' new museum of modern and contemporary art – will open on 28 November. However, the opening of the architecture centre and collections will be delayed following a fire in July.

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