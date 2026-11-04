Former Schaerbeek city councillor Michel De Herde (ex-DéFI), suspected of raping several victims, is due to appear in court on 24 and 31 March 2027.

On Wednesday, two further civil parties informed the court that they wished to join the case. The trial will therefore involve six civil parties, including the municipality of Schaerbeek and the artist and political activist Sihame Haddioui.

The case began in 2022 following a complaint lodged by Haddioui, who was also a city councillor in Schaerbeek (for Ecolo) at the time. The investigation was subsequently extended to cover other possible offences.

In February 2023, De Herde was charged with, among other things, the rape of a minor under the age of 16 and the possession of images of sexual violence against minors. The rapes are alleged to have taken place over a period of six years, from 2014 to 2020.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office requested that the case be referred to the criminal court in August 2024. The Public Prosecutor’s Office stated at the time that the investigation had identified seven victims.

De Herde denies the allegations against him.

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