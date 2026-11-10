Trade unions representing Brussels local and regional authorities will stage a protest on Friday, 13 November, against austerity measures affecting the city’s municipalities and public social welfare centres.

The action is being organised by the trade unions ACOD-CGSP, ACV-CSC Public Services, and VSOA, which say Brussels municipalities and social welfare services are being “financially strangled”.

According to the unions, local authorities face rising costs for funding social welfare, police zones, pensions and essential public services, while lacking the resources needed to carry out all their responsibilities properly.

They also blame federal policy measures for worsening the situation. In particular, they say limits on the duration of unemployment benefits are pushing thousands of people towards social welfare, which they describe as already suffering from chronic underfunding and severe staff shortages.

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The unions insist workers are not responsible for these budget shortfalls. They warn that in several Brussels municipalities, spending cuts have already led, or could soon lead, to recruitment freezes, unfilled vacancies, the loss of posts or services, and permanent understaffing.

The demonstration will begin at Rogier on Friday and is intended to send the message that “Brussels welfare centres and public services are not for sale”, the union front said.