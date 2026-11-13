Students unfurled a large banner reading “Choose your budget!” at the entrance to ULB’s Solbosch campus in Brussels on Friday morning, calling for support for free, high-quality education and protesting higher fees, education cuts and planned military spending.

The action was organised by the university’s Bureau des étudiants administrateurs and the collective "ULB contre-attaque". They said it was designed to present students with what they described as two opposing visions for society.

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One entrance was marked with military camouflage and labelled “elitist education + war”, which organisers said reflected the budget priorities of the MR-Engagés coalition. The other, in red on a white background, called for “free, high-quality education”.

The camouflage route led to a dead end. The alternative route featured three stands devoted to student movements, including the red square, a symbol of the 2012 Quebec student protests.

At the end of the route, participants were given a leaflet shaped like a ticket for the education sector demonstration planned for 17 November.

The protesters oppose this year’s rise in tuition fees from 835 euros to 1,194 euros, an increase of 43%. According to figures from the Federation Wallonia-Brussels, the measure affects 58% of higher education students.

They are also challenging reforms to the Paysage decree and education spending cuts in the Federation Wallonia-Brussels. Organisers said those measures come as the federal government plans 34 billion euros in military investment by 2034.

The students also denounced the end of LeTEC’s €12 youth travel pass and what they described as the repression of protest movements.

The action was due to continue until 14:00, with free coffee available at the entrance and a barbecue planned for lunchtime.

Through the protest, students urged people to join the 17 November demonstration, which will bring together students and education trade unions on International Students’ Day. They are also backing a day of action against voluntary military service on Friday 20, organised with the platform Service for Peace.