Dott has announced it will restrict its shared e-scooters in 19 zones across several Brussels municipalities, implementing a regional government measure aimed at curbing drug dealing that took effect at the start of the month.

The affected areas include Brussels South, Brussels North, Clemenceau, Peterbos, Yser and Étangs Noirs. Those zones match the areas identified under Brussels’ hotspot strategy to tackle drug dealing in the capital.

In a message to customers on Monday, Dott said the company had not made the decision itself. “The region has introduced this measure as part of its fight against drug trade,” the company said. "We regret that this affects the way some of you travel."

Dott said the ban only came into force on Monday. However, the office of Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR), who is responsible for security in the Brussels Region, said the measure had already been in effect since the start of November under a police order.

The office of Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) also confirmed that the decision took effect on 2 November under a police order.

Van den Brandt’s office also noted that a general ban on shared e-scooters across Brussels will apply from 1 January 2027.

Dott told customers that scooters entering one of the restricted zones will automatically stop. Parking e-scooters in those areas is also prohibited, and the restricted zones are marked in red in the operator’s app.

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