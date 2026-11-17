Brussels’ 25th Winter Wonders festival will open on 27 November, with a new panoramic village at Mont des Arts among this year's main additions.

The organisers and the City of Brussels announced the programme on Tuesday morning, ahead of the event’s return to the capital from 27 November to 3 January.

This year’s guest of honour will be Béarn and the French Basque Country in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques region. The programme promises to bring the spirit of the Bayonne Festival to the city centre, and includes musical groups from south-west France performing in the village in front of the Bourse every weekend.

The event will showcase artisans, artists, and regional food and drink, and will promote tourism and business opportunities to visitors. Among other new features, the illuminated trail will extend to the Canal district, including the Quai des Péniches and Suzan Daniel Bridge. Festive lights will shine across about 170 streets.

The programme will feature several exhibitions, including Souvenirs d'Hiver on Place Royale, which looks back at the event's 25-year history.

Another exhibition, Sexisme Pépouze, created by journalist Myriam Leroy, will run from 25 November to 10 December in the nave of the Bourse. The exhibition features 12 artists who have transformed the thousands of hateful and sexist messages received by the author into original works, offering an engaged reflection on sexism and cyber-harassment.

On 18 December, the Grand-Place will become an open-air dancefloor for a large anniversary celebration.

As in previous years, the square’s façades will also host a video-mapping show every 20 minutes from 18:00 to 22:00 on most evenings. This year’s three-minute show will focus on Brussels' history and heritage, and will not be staged on 24 and 31 December or 3 January.

Place De Brouckère will once again host the ice rink, open to young children, as well as curling facilities.

The food trail will also extend to Place de la Monnaie and the Marché aux Poissons, overlooked by the Ferris wheel. A small Christmas village will also return to Place Poelaert.

The organisers and the nearly 240 merchants hope to attract more than 4 million visitors during the festival.

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