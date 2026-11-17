Police deployed water cannons and tear gas during a student demonstration in Brussels on Tuesday. Earlier, thousands of protesters blocked Brussels’ inner ring road near Arts-Loi after police broke up a student protest at Place Surlet de Chokier.

The protests, organised by the French-speaking student umbrella group, the Federation of French-speaking Students in Higher Education (FEF), were called in response to rising tuition fees and education cuts.

Police dispersed the demonstration at about 13:30. By 14:00, traffic was still at a standstill between Madou and Arts-Loi as dispersal continued.

Despite a brief blockage, the tunnels in the area remained open to traffic. Some protesters tried to reach Rue du Commerce, where Les Engagés’ headquarters is located, but police stopped them. The crowd then moved on, in what became a cat-and-mouse game with the police.

At around 14:30, police were seen charging demonstrators who had also blocked the ring road near Botanique. Water cannons and tear gas were used during the operation on Rue Royale, as the protesters attempted to head towards Place Rogier. Numerous police officers wearing helmets and carrying batons were deployed, particularly at the entrance to Rue Neuve to block access.

Police arrested a number of demonstrators, according to Belga reports from the scene. Police eventually pushed back the demonstrators, and the inner ring road was fully reopened to traffic at 15:00.

According to witnesses, several young people were taken away with marks on their bodies. The nature of these marks has not been specified.

Protesters are now heading towards Saint-Josse-ten-Noode and Schaerbeek. Police vehicles have also headed in that direction.

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