Brussels will provide more homeless shelter places this winter than the previous year, despite federal spending cuts, as rising hardship puts growing pressure on emergency accommodation services.

Brussels ministers for Social Action Ahmed Laaouej and Dirk De Smedt said the Region is expanding capacity to ensure homeless people can access decent shelter. De Smedt confirmed the increase on Thursday during a committee discussion on the budget.

At the start of the current term, the Region decided to make 285 family shelter places permanent. Previously, those places had been available only during the winter months.

The winter response is now being expanded further through close co-operation between the ministerial cabinets, Bruss’help, New Samusocial and frontline organisations.

At the same time, the Region must absorb the impact of several federal decisions. The end of federal funding for 110 winter shelter places for families, combined with the phased removal of 1,000 places under the Brussels Deal, will mean a loss of more than €8 million in funding in 2026 and almost €23 million in 2027.

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The regional government has already added 200 extra places for this winter. These include 130 places in the WTC IV building for single men, with priority given to people aged over 45, and 70 more places created by expanding several existing shelters.

Demand from families has also risen sharply, with requests for shelter up 61% in a year. That double pressure of growing need and shrinking resources is placing heavy strain on organisations working on the ground.

Despite these difficulties, Brussels says it is maintaining shelter capacity at a historically high level. At the end of October 2026, the Region had 2,865 emergency shelter places, including 745 for families and 193 for women with children.

Reception centres also provide 991 places for longer-term accommodation and support. In total, the Region has 3,856 structural places for the shelter and support of vulnerable people.