Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping centre

A manslaughter investigation was launched after a body was found near the Docks Bruxsel shopping centre. Credit: Google Street View

The discovery of an unidentified body near a Brussels shopping centre is being investigated as manslaughter after suspicions arose that the body may have been placed there by one or more people.

Authorities on Monday launched an investigation after a man’s body was found under a bridge on Avenue de Vilvorde, near the shopping centre Docks Bruxsel.

“The first findings show that it is very likely that the body was moved and that one or more third parties were involved in the death,” a spokesperson with the public prosecutor said on Tuesday, according to Bruzz.

The public prosecutor is currently investigating “several leads” and has requested a judge to launch a manslaughter investigation, the spokesperson added.

“Various investigative actions are now being carried out to identify the victim and to track down the potential perpetrators,” the spokesperson said.

An autopsy will also be carried out to determine the exact cause of the man’s death as well as the time of death.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times