 
Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping centre
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019
Latest News:
Activists block train carrying VW cars Germany (Photos)...
Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping...
Traditional parties not ready to end separation with...
Hundreds gather to pay last respects to Belgian...
Taboos around sex are harmful for Belgian prisoners:...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 August 2019
    Activists block train carrying VW cars Germany (Photos)
    Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping centre
    Traditional parties not ready to end separation with far right, says political scientist
    Hundreds gather to pay last respects to Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht
    Taboos around sex are harmful for Belgian prisoners: survey
    Cable thefts on the Belgian rail network on the rise again
    Decontamination clean-up work begins around Notre-Dame
    New drone network service will transport blood and tissue between Belgian hospitals
    Three arrested after burned and beheaded body found in Liege
    Belgium in Brief: China declines to invest, missing Belgian in Iceland and a new look for Manneken Pis
    Massive search launched after Belgian kayaker disappears on Iceland’s largest lake
    ‘#YesWeShort’: Moroccans wear shorts in solidarity march with Belgian youth volunteers
    Body found near Brussels shopping centre
    A coalition with the far-right is impossible, says N-VA’s Bart De Wever
    Fire claims lives of two firefighters: ‘suspicions of human intervention’
    Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping outside of town hall
    Manneken Pis gets new costume ahead of Brussels flower show
    Assumption weekend: post offices mostly closed, but banks will open on Friday
    Chinese investments in Europe in rapid decline
    Record number of Belgians sign up as organ donors after TV campaign
    View more

    Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping centre

    Tuesday, 13 August 2019
    A manslaughter investigation was launched after a body was found near the Docks Bruxsel shopping centre. Credit: Google Street View

    The discovery of an unidentified body near a Brussels shopping centre is being investigated as manslaughter after suspicions arose that the body may have been placed there by one or more people.

    Authorities on Monday launched an investigation after a man’s body was found under a bridge on Avenue de Vilvorde, near the shopping centre Docks Bruxsel.

    “The first findings show that it is very likely that the body was moved and that one or more third parties were involved in the death,” a spokesperson with the public prosecutor said on Tuesday, according to Bruzz.

    The public prosecutor is currently investigating “several leads” and has requested a judge to launch a manslaughter investigation, the spokesperson added.

    “Various investigative actions are now being carried out to identify the victim and to track down the potential perpetrators,” the spokesperson said.

    An autopsy will also be carried out to determine the exact cause of the man’s death as well as the time of death.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job