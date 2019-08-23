New cable theft to disrupt railway traffic on Brussels line

Disturbances are expected to hit the rail line between Brussels and Namur after a renewed cable theft took place on Friday morning.

Rail infrastructure manager Infrabel warned of the theft at 6:24 AM, and the line’s timetable is expected to be readjusted throughout the day, according to Bruzz.

Friday’s incident comes less than a month after a separate theft brought traffic to a standstill for hours on that same line.

Since the start of the year a total of 124 thefts have caused 9,479 minutes of delays, or almost 158 hours, according to the outlets.

Infrabel on Twitter said a replacement bus had been put in place for commuters travelling between Ottignies and Gembloux, in Wallonia.

Update : La circulation est à nouveau possible mais la circulation reste fortement perturbée. #SNCB — SNCB (@SNCB) August 23, 2019

At around 8:00 AM railway company SNCB said trains were running on the line again but that the circulation remained “strongly impacted.”

Infrabel advised those travelling between Brussels and Namur to pass through the cities of Liège or Charleroi instead.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times