 
New cable theft to disrupt railway traffic on Brussels line
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 August, 2019
Latest News:
New cable theft to disrupt railway traffic on...
Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces...
European Bat Night to be held in Brussels...
Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage...
Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    New cable theft to disrupt railway traffic on Brussels line
    Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces legal barriers
    European Bat Night to be held in Brussels on 24 and 31 August
    Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage
    Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel
    Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital 
    Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions
    Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht from Friday
    N-VA youth wing propose selling Wallonia to Trump for €1
    Belgian youth climate leader will sail to climate summit in Chile
    Greener and cheaper fuel alternative to arrive in Belgian gas stations
    Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe
    Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium
    Thousands to attend a beach party to wave goodbye to Britain
    Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels
    Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians change flying habits
    Belgium in Brief: Election hate messages, bank scams and tourist accidents abroad
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
    Twice as many hate messages recorded during election period
    Vlaams Belang spent € 3.2 million to finance election campaign
    View more

    New cable theft to disrupt railway traffic on Brussels line

    Friday, 23 August 2019

    Disturbances are expected to hit the rail line between Brussels and Namur after a renewed cable theft took place on Friday morning.

    Rail infrastructure manager Infrabel warned of the theft at 6:24 AM, and the line’s timetable is expected to be readjusted throughout the day, according to Bruzz.

    Friday’s incident comes less than a month after a separate theft brought traffic to a standstill for hours on that same line.

    Since the start of the year a total of 124 thefts have caused 9,479 minutes of delays, or almost 158 hours, according to the outlets.

    Infrabel on Twitter said a replacement bus had been put in place for commuters travelling between Ottignies and Gembloux, in Wallonia.

    At around 8:00 AM railway company SNCB said trains were running on the line again but that the circulation remained “strongly impacted.”

    Infrabel advised those travelling between Brussels and Namur to pass through the cities of Liège or Charleroi instead.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job