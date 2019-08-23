Community demands justice for minor killed by police car

The family of a minor killed by a police car in Brussels is demanding justice. Credit: © AFP 2019 LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA

The relatives of the 17-year-old who was run over and killed by a police car have called on potential witnesses of the incident to come forward as they demand justice for the minor’s death.

On Wednesday, a police car who was chasing a gang of thieves ran over 17-year-old Mehdi as he was crossing a street in downtown Brussels, killing him on the spot.

A Facebook page called “Justice for Mehdi” created in the aftermath of the incident has gathered the support of over 1,300 people.

The page’s purpose is to collect evidence from potential bystanders which could shed a light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We hear a lot of things and we are aware that they are videos of the incident circulating on social media,” a post on the page reads. “We ask the people who shared those videos to contact us.”

The public prosecutor is conducting an investigation into the circumstances leading to the events, and its results could clarify reports that the teenager was running away from a separate police check when he was run over.

A funeral service held in Evere saw a crowd of people show up to express their support, according to Bruzz.

