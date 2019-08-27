 
Man shot dead by Brussels police was French national, investigations launched
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
Latest News:
Man shot dead by Brussels police was French...
Leuven Town Council opposes the withdrawal of recognition...
Petition against importing hunting trophies to Belgium launched...
Belgium hit by third heatwave of the year...
Brazil rejects aid package to help fight fires...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    Man shot dead by Brussels police was French national, investigations launched
    Leuven Town Council opposes the withdrawal of recognition from the Al Ihsaan mosque
    Petition against importing hunting trophies to Belgium launched by Animal Rights
    Belgium hit by third heatwave of the year
    Brazil rejects aid package to help fight fires in the Amazon
    Climate change class added to University of Antwerp courses
    Anti-racism activist removed from Walloon parade over blackface protest
    Belgian rail trials smart tech for drivers and conductors
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels sinkholes, calling London and Amazon fire protests
    Brussels law student detained in Turkey over old Facebook posts
    Belgian youth climate leader and friends officially file complaint over Pukkelpop attack
    STIB to install more transport card readers at metro exits
    Driver shot and killed by police during car chase in Brussels
    Sinkhole shuts down Brussels street to vehicle traffic
    Brussels tunnels shut down due to technical failure
    STIB announces changes on its bus network
    About 3,000 register for medicine, dentistry entrance exams
    London will have to pay up if it crashes out of the EU, Commission warns
    G7 announces emergency aid for effort to save the Amazon
    Ghent climber also risked his life on Castle of the Counts
    View more

    Man shot dead by Brussels police was French national, investigations launched

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    A French national was killed by police after a car chase in Brussels. Credit: © Belga

    Several inquiries have been launched after it was revealed that the man lethally shot by Brussels police during a car chase on Tuesday was a 29-year-old French national.

    Officers from the Brussels-Ixelles police zone shot at the man as he fled in a vehicle with another passenger, after a reported traffic violation near the central Dansaert district of Brussels.

    When he was caught up with in the municipality of Molenbeek, the French driver attempted to hit an approaching officer with his vehicle in a renewed attempt to escape, Denis Goeman, spokesperson with the public prosecutor’s office said, according to RTBF.

    “A police officer opened fire and shot in the direction of the driver, who was hit and whose vehicle came to a halt some 300 metres further,” Goeman said.

    The man was rushed to the hospital but is reported to have died from his injuries there some hours later.

    An examining magistrate ordered the opening of two separate inquests following the incident.

    One will look into the driver’s the attempted assault of the police officer with his vehicle, while an additional one will target the officer who shot and killed the French national.

    “It’s an investigation for intentional blows and injuries without the intention of killing but which led to a death,” Goeman said.

    Additionally, the Committee P, the external body which supervises police services, will also open an investigation the intervention led by the Brussels police zone.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job