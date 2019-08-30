 
Rail traffic on Brussels lines disrupted after new cable theft
Friday, 30 August, 2019
    Friday, 30 August 2019
    Rail traffic on Brussels lines disrupted after new cable theft

    Friday, 30 August 2019
    A new cable theft will disturb rail traffic into and out of Brussels. Credit: Infrabel_FR/Twitter

    Rail traffic on the Brussels to Namur and Luxembourg lines will face disruptions on Friday, with replacement services put in place as railway companies face another cable theft in under a month.

    At around 6:07 AM, national railway company SNCB/NMBS announced that no trains were running on the Brussels to Namur line between the Walloon capital and the city of Gembloux.

    A replacement bus service has been put in place, the company announced on Twitter.

    The theft took place in the village of Rhisnes, just north of Namur, at around 2:30 AM, according to Le Soir.

    Trains on the Brussels to Luxembourg line are deviated via Jemeppe-sur-Sambre, extending the commuting time by an estimated 20 minutes.

    “There is technical staff at the scene, we expect traffic to return to normal in the course of the day,” a spokesperson with railway infrastructure manager Infrabel said, according to the outlet.

    Friday’s theft comes as the railway companies face a hike in the number of similar incidents, with another theft less than a month ago, also on a Friday, bringing traffic on the same rail line to a standstill for hours.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

