 
New accident in Brussels tunnel slows down city traffic
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
Latest News:
New accident in Brussels tunnel slows down city...
Belgian presence in Straits of Hormuz would need...
Air quality: EU quarter twice as polluted as...
A Belgian University wants you to send it...
Page from Tintin’s ‘The Shooting Star’ to be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    New accident in Brussels tunnel slows down city traffic
    Belgian presence in Straits of Hormuz would need to be part of an EU deployment, says Reynders
    Air quality: EU quarter twice as polluted as pedestrian zone
    A Belgian University wants you to send it photos of spiders
    Page from Tintin’s ‘The Shooting Star’ to be auctioned for up to €400,000
    Free water in restaurants will impact jobs, association says
    Increasing number of ‘fake’ green garbage bags in Brussels
    Clean air to be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week
    Firefighters rescue man threatening to jump from building lamp post in Forest
    ‘Fake news’ about Brexit sees rise in migrant crossings to the UK
    Belgium in Brief: Cycle paths, breaking the Brexit law and far right marches
    Belgian army seeks a crisis manager to keep it battle ready
    Stricter rules see drop in violations of Brussels’ polluting vehicle ban
    New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn more than men coming to Belgium
    Nearly 30% of Brits want Johnson to break the law for Brexit
    Rogier and Botanique tunnels closed due to road accident
    Police advises against upcoming far-right march in Brussels
    Brussels pledges millions for additional cycle paths
    Avenue Charles Quint set to close for protests demanding improved air quality
    Incoming European Commission to be supported by eight vice presidents
    View more

    New accident in Brussels tunnel slows down city traffic

    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    Two separate crashes in the Rogier tunnel impacted traffic throughout Brussels on Wednesday. Credit: Google Street View

    Brussels traffic was impacted throughout Wednesday after a three-vehicle crash which shut down two tunnels during morning rush hour was followed by an additional accident hours later.

    The morning accident, which saw two motorcycles collide with a vehicle in the Rogier tunnel, saw the latter close down to traffic together with the connecting Botanique tunnel.

    As both tunnels were set to reopen, Brussels Mobility announced that a new accident had taken place, warning drivers at around 2:30 PM that traffic had slowed down considerably as a result.

    The afternoon accident saw one motorist crash and block the middle lane of the Rogier tunnel, further slowing down traffic in and around the area, with Brussels mobility warning that areas as far as Porte de Hall and the Loi tunnel were impacted, according to Bruzz.

    No serious injuries were reported in the morning accident, with one of the two motorcyclists brought to the hospital.

    Public prosecutors were called to the scene after the car driver, who attempted to flee the scene, was found to be under driving under the influence.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job